Imperial Capital Weighs in on Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) – Stock analysts at Imperial Capital lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.17 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MGY. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

NYSE:MGY opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $571,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,794.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 49,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $538,146.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,594.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 650,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,512,199 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,223,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,779,000 after acquiring an additional 336,916 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 20.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 815,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 140,415 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 808,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 183,044 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 18,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

