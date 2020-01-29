Incent (INCNT) One Day Volume Tops $13,362.00

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Incent token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001440 BTC on popular exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex, Liqui and Livecoin. Incent has a market cap of $6.19 million and $13,362.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Incent has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Incent Token Profile

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,506 tokens. Incent’s official website is www.incentloyalty.com. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Liqui and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

