indaHash Market Cap Tops $1.50 Million (IDH)

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One indaHash token can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Exrates and Tidex. indaHash has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $774.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, indaHash has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $293.54 or 0.03139038 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00191665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029758 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00119006 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

indaHash Token Profile

indaHash launched on December 18th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. The official message board for indaHash is medium.com/@indahash. indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for indaHash is indahash.com.

Buying and Selling indaHash

indaHash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Tidex, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Exrates and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade indaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase indaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

