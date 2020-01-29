Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 790,100 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the December 31st total of 693,700 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 336,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $53.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.11. Independent Bank Group has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark K. Gormley sold 366,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $21,623,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the third quarter valued at $558,000. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

