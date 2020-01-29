Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Lifted to “Overweight” at Stephens

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IBTX. Raymond James lowered Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Hovde Group lowered Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

IBTX stock opened at $53.29 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Group has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $63.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.63 and its 200-day moving average is $54.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other news, Director Mark K. Gormley sold 366,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $21,623,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

