Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) Price Target Raised to C$75.00

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.46% from the stock’s current price.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$66.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of IAG stock traded up C$0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$73.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$71.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$62.74. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a 1-year low of C$48.03 and a 1-year high of C$74.47.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.57 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$3.72 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. will post 5.1300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

