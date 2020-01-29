Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) Short Interest Update

Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the December 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 675,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

Shares of NASDAQ IFRX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 281,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,089. The company has a market capitalization of $86.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of -1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.01. Inflarx has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $53.10.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that Inflarx will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRX. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Inflarx by 145.8% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inflarx by 23.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 84,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 15,962 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inflarx in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inflarx by 5.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 99,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inflarx by 2,102.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 153,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

About Inflarx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

