INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) Major Shareholder Sells $1,012,000.00 in Stock

INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) major shareholder Linda F. Powers sold 220,000 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $1,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

INMB stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,606. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.84. INmune Bio Inc has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 16.83, a current ratio of 16.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts anticipate that INmune Bio Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on INmune Bio in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in INmune Bio stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) by 1,556.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in INmune Bio were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood.

