Innovative Solutions & Support (ISSC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter. Innovative Solutions & Support had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.53%.

Shares of ISSC traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $5.63. 2,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,590. The stock has a market cap of $97.57 million, a PE ratio of 51.19 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.06. Innovative Solutions & Support has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $7.11.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Innovative Solutions & Support from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance and cockpit display systems. It offers flat panel display systems that could replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and could replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; flight management systems that complement the IS&S flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft; and integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications.

