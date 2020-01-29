Insider Buying: Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) Insider Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) insider Christopher G. Tietz acquired 1,000 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $15,030.00.

Shares of Capstar Financial stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $15.03. 38,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $281.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.89. Capstar Financial Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $17.48.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Capstar Financial had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTR. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the third quarter valued at $747,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Capstar Financial by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Capstar Financial by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 19,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in Capstar Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

CSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Capstar Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

