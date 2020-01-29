Insider Buying: New Century AIM VCT Plc (LON:NCA) Insider Purchases 22,964 Shares of Stock

New Century AIM VCT Plc (LON:NCA) insider Michael David Barnard acquired 22,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £15,845.16 ($20,843.41).

Michael David Barnard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 16th, Michael David Barnard acquired 140,047 shares of New Century AIM VCT stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £96,632.43 ($127,114.48).

On Wednesday, January 8th, Michael David Barnard bought 4,878 shares of New Century AIM VCT stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £3,365.82 ($4,427.55).

NCA stock remained flat at $GBX 66 ($0.87) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 22,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. New Century AIM VCT Plc has a one year low of GBX 0.68 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 73 ($0.96). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 64.04.

New Century AIM VCT Company Profile

New Century AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust (VCT). The Company is engaged in making of long-term equity and loan investments in unquoted and alternative investment market (AIM) traded companies in the United Kingdom. The Company’s principal objectives are to achieve long term capital growth through investment in a diversified portfolio of Qualifying Companies, which are primarily quoted on AIM.

