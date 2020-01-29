Insider Buying: Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Insider Acquires 147,109 Shares of Stock

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) insider Brandon B. Boze bought 147,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,089,289.00.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.00. 678,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,354. Trinity Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $26.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.00%.

TRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens set a $20.00 price target on Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Buckingham Research set a $18.00 price objective on Trinity Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the third quarter worth $45,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

