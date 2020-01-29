Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Sells 11,120 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Chad M. Robins sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $344,608.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,889,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,549,407. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.94. 981,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,937. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.80. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $55.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.09 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

