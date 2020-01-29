Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director Sells 345,000 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director Andris A. Zoltners sold 345,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $9,142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,966,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,099,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ADPT stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.94. 981,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,937. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.80. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $55.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.09 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

