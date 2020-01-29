Insider Selling: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) EVP Sells 41,037 Shares of Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) EVP Laurie Keating sold 41,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $4,830,054.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.93. 467,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $65.81 and a one year high of $125.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.63.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $0.25. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.88% and a negative net margin of 485.73%. The business had revenue of $70.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.56) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 3284.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,733 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 444.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 36,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 16,890 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. Bank of America started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.28.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

