Insider Selling: Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) EVP Sells 7,482 Shares of Stock

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 7,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $402,307.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,776,657.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $53.05. The stock had a trading volume of 674,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,380. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a fifty-two week low of $47.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.62). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 37.98%. The firm had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. Apartment Investment and Management’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AIV shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Investment and Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIV. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 44,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,099,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $443,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 446,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 154,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 35,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.