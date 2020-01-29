Insider Selling: Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) CFO Sells 1,622 Shares of Stock

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $221,321.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,151.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AZPN traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.35. The stock had a trading volume of 454,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,395. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.33 and a 12 month high of $142.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.30. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 67.12% and a net margin of 43.83%. The company had revenue of $134.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 952.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AZPN shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.