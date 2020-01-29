Insider Selling: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Director Sells 62,177 Shares of Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $3,843,160.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,954.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Francisco Dsouza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,784,713.99.

On Monday, December 16th, Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $3,845,647.45.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $3,955,764.36.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,393,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,225. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.95 and a 200 day moving average of $62.31. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $56.73 and a 12-month high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

