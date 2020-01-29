Insider Selling: Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) CFO Sells 7,258 Shares of Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) CFO Charles G. Kim sold 7,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $495,358.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,373.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CBSH traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.09. 365,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,254. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.65 and a 52 week high of $69.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.67.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. The company had revenue of $346.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 217.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1,607.1% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CBSH shares. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.