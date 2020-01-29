Insider Selling: CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Director Sells 10,250 Shares of Stock

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $216,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CVBF stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $20.83. 469,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,553. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $23.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.10.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $119.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 129,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 315,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVBF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

