Insider Selling: MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Director Kurt R. Weise sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $33,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,731 shares in the company, valued at $90,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.84. 29,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,468. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $530.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MOFG shares. ValuEngine cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 721.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

