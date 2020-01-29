Insider Selling: Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 10,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,353,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Newmont Goldcorp stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,064,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,841,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.18. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.65.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight Capital began coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

