Insider Selling: Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Director Sells 163 Shares of Stock

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Director Bridget O’rourke sold 163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $28,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PEN stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,214. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.73. Penumbra Inc has a one year low of $122.40 and a one year high of $185.70.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.98 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Penumbra Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Penumbra by 71.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,667,000 after acquiring an additional 343,837 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the third quarter worth $40,347,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the third quarter worth $40,074,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Penumbra by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,233,000 after acquiring an additional 167,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Penumbra during the third quarter worth $20,301,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

