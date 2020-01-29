Insider Selling: Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $175,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quanterix alerts:

On Tuesday, January 21st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 6,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $156,455.00.

On Friday, January 17th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 6,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $158,665.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 6,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $144,105.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,321 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $76,980.78.

On Monday, December 2nd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,357 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $84,126.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.47. 89,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,339. The company has a market cap of $752.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.61. Quanterix Corp has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $36.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average of $24.80.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a negative net margin of 75.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanterix Corp will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 11.6% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,422,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,160,000 after purchasing an additional 354,437 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 29.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,636,000 after purchasing an additional 200,999 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter valued at $3,604,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 303.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 119,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Quanterix in the third quarter valued at about $2,202,000. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.