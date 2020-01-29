Insider Selling: Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) VP Sells 2,649 Shares of Stock

Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) VP Debra Noreen Stencel sold 2,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $149,324.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,608.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BFS traded down $4.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.89. 109,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,428. Saul Centers Inc has a 52-week low of $48.39 and a 52-week high of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average of $52.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 210,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. 46.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BFS shares. ValuEngine raised Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. B. Riley started coverage on Saul Centers in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Saul Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

