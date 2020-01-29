Insider Selling: Severfield PLC (LON:SFR) Insider Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Severfield PLC (LON:SFR) insider Ian Cochrane sold 1,000,000 shares of Severfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.09), for a total transaction of £830,000 ($1,091,817.94).

SFR opened at GBX 84.90 ($1.12) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.73 million and a P/E ratio of 16.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 83.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 73.38. Severfield PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 60.26 ($0.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 88 ($1.16). The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

Severfield (LON:SFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 2.27 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Severfield PLC will post 724.999971 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. Severfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.57%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SFR shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.32) price target on shares of Severfield in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Severfield in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Severfield in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

About Severfield

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and internationally. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

