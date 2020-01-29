Insider Selling: Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) CEO Sells 11,922 Shares of Stock

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,405,365.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,986.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Liam Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Liam Griffin sold 30,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $3,298,200.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total value of $988,700.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Liam Griffin sold 15,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,445,100.00.

On Thursday, November 14th, Liam Griffin sold 10,561 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,056,205.61.

On Thursday, November 7th, Liam Griffin sold 20,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $1,980,200.00.

On Thursday, October 31st, Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $452,950.00.

SWKS stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,608,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,300. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $128.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.12.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from to in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 11,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

