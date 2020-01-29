Insider Selling: SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Director Sells 7,323 Shares of Stock

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $82,310.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SLM stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,281,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,239,790. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. SLM Corp has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $11.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.43.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. SLM had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SLM Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of SLM by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

