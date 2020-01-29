Insider Selling: SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Sells 2,297 Shares of Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total value of $322,682.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,594.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SNX stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.82. 265,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,239. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.15. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $78.55 and a 1-year high of $153.07. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 187.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 854.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the third quarter worth about $204,000. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.43.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

