Insider Selling: Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) EVP Sells 1,469 Shares of Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $242,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,980,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.18. The stock had a trading volume of 511,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,799. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.07 and a 52 week high of $165.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.96.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 99.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

