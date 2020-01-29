Insight Chain Price Reaches $0.59 on Top Exchanges (INB)

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last week, Insight Chain has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar. One Insight Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00006337 BTC on exchanges including $5.60, $50.98, $13.77 and $24.68. Insight Chain has a total market cap of $207.34 million and $8.94 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quant (QNT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00048925 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00300059 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010767 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011599 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007666 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Insight Chain

Insight Chain is a coin. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 coins. Insight Chain’s official website is www.insightchain.io. Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Insight Chain

