Insights Network Price Tops $0.0150 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Insights Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Bibox. In the last week, Insights Network has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Insights Network has a market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $6,857.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00036385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $522.88 or 0.05589405 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00025269 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00128219 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016458 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002624 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00033600 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork.

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

