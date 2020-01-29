Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Short Interest Update

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,150,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 15,540,000 shares. Currently, 16.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 929,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.2 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on Insmed and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insmed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.63.

In related news, CAO John Goll sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $520,000.00. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Insmed by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 34,621 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Insmed by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 19,395 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Insmed by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,919,000.

Shares of Insmed stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.97. 540,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,527. Insmed has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $33.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average of $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.89 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 114.68% and a negative net margin of 291.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

