Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0438 per share on Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.05. 17,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,421. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.75. Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $28.57.

