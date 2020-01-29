InspireMD Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Short Interest Down 9.4% in January

InspireMD Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,400 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the December 31st total of 116,300 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 259,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of InspireMD in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InspireMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

NSPR stock opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42. InspireMD has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $11.35.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in InspireMD by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 60,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 30,633 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC increased its holdings in InspireMD by 2,018.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 313,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 298,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in InspireMD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

