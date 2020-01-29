Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) Short Interest Update

Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the December 31st total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 858,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of INST stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.30. 773,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,474. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.14 and a 200 day moving average of $44.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Instructure has a 52-week low of $37.06 and a 52-week high of $54.31. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 0.48.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Instructure had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Instructure’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Instructure will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Instructure news, insider Matthew Kaminer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,896.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua L. Coates sold 38,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $1,758,221.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,847 shares of company stock valued at $8,115,913 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Instructure in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Instructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Instructure during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Instructure by 100.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Instructure during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INST. SunTrust Banks downgraded Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barrington Research downgraded Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Instructure in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Instructure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

