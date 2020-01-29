INT Chain Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.03 Million (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last week, INT Chain has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. INT Chain has a total market cap of $6.89 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INT Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, CoinEgg, Ethfinex and Allcoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get INT Chain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00036717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $518.20 or 0.05580310 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025258 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00127685 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00016985 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002713 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00033738 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002845 BTC.

INT Chain Coin Profile

INT Chain (CRYPTO:INT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,720,377 coins. INT Chain’s official website is intchain.io. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

INT Chain Coin Trading

INT Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, OKEx Korea, Allcoin, Ethfinex and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.