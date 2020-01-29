Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$142.73.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IFC shares. Raymond James set a C$146.00 price target on Intact Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$138.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$138.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$135.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$151.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of TSE:IFC traded up C$0.86 on Wednesday, reaching C$142.74. 72,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,004. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$141.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$133.63. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$102.61 and a 52 week high of C$146.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.72 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.64 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 8.0700003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

