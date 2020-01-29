Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Lifted by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 433,792 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $25,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 49,564 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.04.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

In other Intel news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intel from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

