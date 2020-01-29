Intellicheck Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) is Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intellicheck Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,417,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the quarter. Intellicheck comprises about 1.8% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 8.93% of Intellicheck worth $10,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intellicheck by 784.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 44,597 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the fourth quarter worth approximately $767,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 115,798.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 299,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IDN shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Intellicheck in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Intellicheck in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

Shares of IDN opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. Intellicheck Inc has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $10.25.

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 million.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

