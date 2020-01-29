International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Major Shareholder Purchases $14,913,976.65 in Stock

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 110,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $135.05 per share, with a total value of $14,913,976.65. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

On Friday, January 24th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 81,100 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,029,600.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 65,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.55 per share, for a total transaction of $8,290,750.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 94,057 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.96 per share, for a total transaction of $11,941,476.72.

Shares of IFF stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $135.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 0.85. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.86 and a fifty-two week high of $152.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 47.77%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.