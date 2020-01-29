IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Short Interest Down 8.9% in January

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 12.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days.

NASDAQ IIN traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $18.27. 40,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,205. IntriCon has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $166.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.92.

Get IntriCon alerts:

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $26.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.68 million. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. Equities analysts predict that IntriCon will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IntriCon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. B. Riley set a $36.00 price target on shares of IntriCon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. IntriCon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IntriCon by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IntriCon by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the 2nd quarter valued at $629,000. 74.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.