Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,414 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,399 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Intuit worth $154,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 92,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.74, for a total value of $23,956,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,456,229.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $5,574,897.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,606.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551 in the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.53.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $288.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.69 and a fifty-two week high of $295.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

