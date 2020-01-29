Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Purchased by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,755 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCL traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.25. 849,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,972. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $21.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.