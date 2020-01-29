Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Invesco has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.30.

Get Invesco alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup set a $16.50 price target on Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Invesco in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Invesco from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.