Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of QQQ opened at $221.45 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $160.99 and a one year high of $225.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.52 and its 200-day moving average is $198.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4577 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

