Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) Shares Sold by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Enterprise Financial Services Corp owned about 2.56% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $6,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $514,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RGI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.47. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,222. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.59. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $111.64 and a 1 year high of $140.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4441 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

