Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Stock Holdings Increased by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,260 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $17,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,589. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.49. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $44.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1556 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.