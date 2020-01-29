Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) Director Andrew C. Nelson Acquires 6,000 Shares

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) Director Andrew C. Nelson bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00.

Investar stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.00. 214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,707. The firm has a market cap of $230.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.04. Investar Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $26.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Investar’s payout ratio is 13.26%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISTR. Sandler O’Neill cut Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.50 price objective on Investar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Investar from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Investar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Investar by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Investar by 6.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Investar by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Investar by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Investar by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. 54.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

