Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.37 Per Share

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Investar in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.37 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.50 price target on the stock.

Get Investar alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on ISTR. Sandler O’Neill lowered Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.50 target price on shares of Investar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Investar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

NASDAQ:ISTR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,707. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.04. Investar has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $26.46. The firm has a market cap of $230.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISTR. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Investar in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Investar by 129,900.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Investar by 22.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investar during the third quarter worth about $304,000. 54.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.